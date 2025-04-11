Twenty ways to think about a snake! Is it an alarmist?! A nudist?! A conformist?! Crossing tasks off its checklist!? Or just doing the twist!? You get the gist!
SNAKISTS is a direct sequel to SNAKISMS. I thought it would be pretty fun to take on the variations challenge with Snake one more time. The world of ists is a weirder and less philosophical world than the isms, and so are the games. Heist, typist, … onanist. You know you want to.
SNAKISTS was created using Phaser 3.
Read the Press Kit for press information
SNAKISTS is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 Unported License.