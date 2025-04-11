SNAKISTS

(Mobile and desktop)

Description

Twenty ways to think about a snake! Is it an alarmist?! A nudist?! A conformist?! Crossing tasks off its checklist!? Or just doing the twist!? You get the gist!

SNAKISTS is a direct sequel to SNAKISMS. I thought it would be pretty fun to take on the variations challenge with Snake one more time. The world of ists is a weirder and less philosophical world than the isms, and so are the games. Heist, typist, … onanist. You know you want to.

SNAKISTS was created using Phaser 3.

Press

Nic Reuben. The sequel to the sequel to Snake just dropped. Rock, Paper, Shotgun. 11 April 2025.

Documentation

Read the Process Documentation for todos and design explorations

Read the Commit History for detailed, moment-to-moment insights into the development process

Look at the Code Repository

License

SNAKISTS is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 Unported License.